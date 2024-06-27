PAP committees meet

The committees include that of rules, privileges and discipline, rural economy, agriculture, environment and natural resources, trade, customs and immigration matters, transport, communication, science and technology, education, monetary and financial affairs, culture, tourism and human resources.

Farirai Machivenyika in Midrand, South Africa

The second round of committee meetings at the on-going third session of the sixth Pan African Parliament are being held this Thursday to discuss various issues affecting the continent.

The committees include that of rules, privileges and discipline, rural economy, agriculture, environment and natural resources, trade, customs and immigration matters, transport, communication, science and technology, education, monetary and financial affairs, culture, tourism and human resources.