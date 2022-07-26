PAP adviser raps sanctions

Herald Reporter

THE adviser to the Pan African Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira, Mr Moustafa El Gendy, has hit out at the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe and said Africans should unite to fight for their removal.

Mr El Gendy, who is part of a PAP delegation that is in the country said this after they paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda at Parliament Building.

“I am very happy that the PAP presidency is in the hands of free people, free minds and that could be why you have sanctions because you never find sanctions on weak people, but strong people and I think together we should fight these sanctions,” he said.

Mr El Gendy said their vision as PAP was to have a united Africa.

“We are here to celebrate a revolution that we all participated in and will unite Africa Justice is the name of this revolution and to unite Africa and a united PAP.

“We are here to thank the President of Zimbabwe, the Speaker of Parliament and the people of Zimbabwe because they supported this revolution that will help us to go back to the values of our founding fathers,” he said.

Chief Charumbira won the PAP presidency in a landslide victory after the Sadc caucus succeeded in having the leadership of the organisation rotate on a regional basis.

Chief Charumbira became the first PAP president from the Sadc region and has pledged to unite the Continent.

He has also said he will pursue empowerment policies that prioritise the exploitation of the Continent vast natural resources for the benefit of its citizens.