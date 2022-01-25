Panner kills colleague while gambling

Crime Reporter

A gold panner has gone into hiding after he allegedly stabbed to death a colleague in Shurugwi following a misunderstanding while they were gambling.

The incident occurred at Derino 21 Mine in Shurugwi last Friday at around 20 00 hours. The victim who was stabbed twice on the left side of the ribs and on the left shoulder died on the spot.

Police have since intensified investigations on the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Derino 21 Mine, Shurugwi on January 21, 2022 at about 2000 hours, where two unknown artisanal miners had a misunderstanding after gambling.

“One of the artisanal miners drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice on the left side ribs and on the left shoulder before disappearing in the darkness. The victim died on the spot,” he said.

The incident comes after police recently urged the public to shun all illegal gambling activities countrywide.

This comes after an incident that occurred on January 19, 2022 when a Bulawayo man was fatally stabbed on left cheek, neck and shoulder with an unspecified knife after a misunderstanding that arose from a pool game.

The victim bled profusely from the injuries and was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

Police have also launched a manhunt for the suspect.