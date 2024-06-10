Panner killed during a fight between rival groups

A 49-year-old man was last week fatally stabbed in Kadoma during a fight between two rival groups of artisanal miners. - (AI generated image of gold panners)

Crime Reporter

James Chigumbe died after being stabbed on the thigh with a sharp object.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the ring leader, only identified as Porisi, and nine other suspects in connection with the case.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Honnie Mine

Mill, Patchway, on June 5, 2024 at around 2200 hours.

“Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the ring leader only identified as Porisi and nine other suspects should report at any nearest Police Station.”