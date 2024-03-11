Pamuzinda Safari’s straying elephants kill two in Zvimba

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

TWO people from Zvimba including a teenager, were on Saturday killed by an elephant herd that escaped from Pamuzinda Safari Lodge in Chegutu district.

The Zimbabwe National Parks (Zimparks) spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the sad incident to The Herald yesterday saying the other victim was yet to be identified.

“We can confirm a very unfortunate incident that happened in Mashonaland West province, Zvimba district around Zowa area where two people were killed by elephants in two separate incidents.

”One of the victims is a teenager and we are yet to identify the other,” he said.

The names of the two are still to be released.

Zimparks’ reaction team together with the police and other law enforcement agencies are on the ground to track down the elephants.

“We are encouraging people in Chegutu, Zvimba West and South and Makonde constituencies to stay indoors and remain calm as we react to the situation,” he added.

He said investigations were currently underway to ascertain how the herd escaped from Pamuzinda.

Zimparks, Mr Farawo added, which suspected gross negligence, was going to fine the owner.