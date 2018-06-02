Pamire’s Zifa fight persists

The Herald
Sports Reporter
FORMER ZIFA president Vincent Pamire has once again approached the Sports Commission pushing his agenda that there is a vacuum in the leadership of domestic football and asking them to come up with a committee to oversee the administration of the game.
This is despite FIFA’s ruling that those in charge of ZIFA will remain in office as per the provisions of the association’s electoral code, until elections are held.
ZIFA have already come up with an election roadmap that will culminate in polls for the executive being held on December 1.
Pamire wrote to Sports Commission chairman Edward Siwela this week and copied his letter to FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura, the FIFA Ethics Committee chairman, CAF and Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe. He said he was representing former leaders of the association and demanded that:
- That a committee made up of eminent football and sports personalities be constituted to oversee the elections roadmap given that three individuals purporting to be the ZIFA board cannot be allowed to oversee a project of the magnitude of the ZIFA elections
- That an independent ZIFA Electoral Committee made up of impartial and football literate persons must be constituted as a matter of urgency. The so called-zIFA Electoral Committee recently appointed by some individuals whose term expired on March 29 2018, is not only improperly constituted, but unlawful as some of the appointees are associates and colleagues of the individuals masquerading as ZIFA board members.
- The majority of the so-called ZIFA Electoral Committee are “captured” and conflicted through their acquaintance with the previous administration;
- That only members of ZIFA who are in good standing with the association in terms of statutory obligations and activities, be allowed to constitute the ZIFA Assembly;
- That Mr Itayi Ndudzo and Keith Magorimbo, who are Mr Philip Chiyangwa’s personal lawyers recuse themselves from any ZIFA Electoral Committee business in particular and association business in general;
- That nomination fees that are not exorbitant and prohibitive in terms of quantum, be set by the Sport and Recreation Commission, the committee appointed as per our request and FIFA so as to allow for ease of participation in the polls by members of the family of football.