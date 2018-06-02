Pamire’s Zifa fight persists

Sports Reporter

FORMER ZIFA president Vincent Pamire has once again approached the Sports Commission pushing his agenda that there is a vacuum in the leadership of domestic football and asking them to come up with a committee to oversee the administration of the game.

This is despite FIFA’s ruling that those in charge of ZIFA will remain in office as per the provisions of the association’s electoral code, until elections are held.

ZIFA have already come up with an election roadmap that will culminate in polls for the executive being held on December 1.

Pamire wrote to Sports Commission chairman Edward Siwela this week and copied his letter to FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura, the FIFA Ethics Committee chairman, CAF and Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe. He said he was representing former leaders of the association and demanded that: