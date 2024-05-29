PAM FC head coach Mashanda dies

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

SEASONED ZIFA Northern Region Division One coach Austin Mashanda has died.

Mashanda (45) passed away on Tuesday night at Banket Hospital where he was admitted some two weeks ago.

He was working as head coach at PAM FC at the time of his death, having previously had stints with Omnia and Banket United.

Condolence messages started pouring in after the announcement was made on Wednesday morning. Funeral arrangements are still sketchy. Mourners are gathered at 912 Medium Density, Banket.