Palestinian teenage girl killed by Israeli forces

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

A 15-year-old Palestinian girl Jana Majdi Assaf was yesterday shot to death by Israeli forces while playing on the rooftop of their house in Jenin.

The girl was allegedly shot by an Israeli sniper on the head and on the chest killing her instantly.

The ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri has condemned the killing and said Palestinians have become victims of Israeli forces.

“The State of Palestine condemns in the strongest terms Israel’s ongoing crimes and deliberate killings of Palestinian children, including the latest killing of 15-year-old Jana Majdi Assaf by a sniper last night in Jenin while she was on the roof of her house,” he said.

“Israeli occupation forces shot Jana in the head and the chest, killing her immediately. Jana is the 53rd Palestinian child to be killed by Israel this year alone, marking it the deadliest year for the Palestinian people.

“Jana is another victim of the failure of the international community to hold Israel accountable for its ongoing and escalating crimes. Israel’s targeting of Palestinian children in their homes, schools, and streets is systematic and widespread, aimed at intimidating children and their families and causing trauma and insecurity to the entire Palestinian society.”

The State of Palestine reiterates that the list of shame remains the most powerful tool of accountability and an effective deterrent and guarantee of child protection.