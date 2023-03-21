Palestinian Minister meets Senate President

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The visiting Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Riad Malki has called for the strengthening of ties between Zimbabwe’s Senate and his country’s Parliament.

Dr Malki said this soon after paying a courtesy call Tuesday on Senate President Cde Mable Chinomona.

“We are here to show our solidarity with Zimbabwe and our commitment towards the excellent working relationship. We have exchanged views with the madam President, on how we can strengthen our excellent bilateral relations between the Senate and Palestinian Parliament. We have exchanged some ideas and I do believe we will implement those ideas as soon as possible and we also talked about other dimensions of our relationship,” Dr Malki said.

He extended an invitation to Cde Chinomona to visit the Palestinian Parliament at the soonest possible time.