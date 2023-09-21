Palestinian executions continue as Israeli forces kill 6 more Palestinians

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The execution of Palestinian nationals in their own country by Israeli forces is continuing unabated with six Palestinians recently killed while 30 were injured in the refugee camp in Jenin and the Gaza Strip.

This has brought the total number of Palestinians massacred by Israeli forces to 176 since the beginning of the year.

Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri has expressed a deep concern over the killings and said they reflected a bloody approach of extremism by the Israeli Government.

“The Embassy of the state of Palestine in Harare condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crimes committed by the Israeli apartheid occupation army against our people in refugee camps of Jenin as well as in the Gaza Strip, which left 6 dead and 30 wounded in critical conditions,” Ambassador Almassri said.

“This crime is a continuation of the all-out war that apartheid Israel is waging against the Palestinian people which reflects the bloody approach of the extremist occupation government’s practices and policies of terrorism and aggression. We hold the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for this ongoing aggression against our people in Jenin, Gaza and other Palestinian cities, as this is a dangerous escalation that threatens stability in the entire region and the world.

“Apartheid Israel commits these crimes against the backdrop of the United Nations 78th General Assembly and in total disregard to the international law. The state of Palestine stresses that these Israeli crimes will not deter the Palestinian people from continuing their national struggle until they win their legitimate rights and establish their independent sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

He said the international community’s double standards and failure to act against the Israeli violations of Palestinian people’s rights encouraged Israel to increase its crimes against the Palestinian oppressed people.

Ambassador Almassri said the Israeli apartheid continued occupation should be condemned by all progressive people, governments and human rights organisations.