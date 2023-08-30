Palestine welcomes Zanu PF victory

In a statement, Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri said: “On behalf of the people of the Palestine, the Palestinian leadership and in my own name, I have the pleasure to congratulate President-elect H. E. Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party Zanu PF on wining the trust that the people of Zimbabwe have given to His Excellency in the harmonised peaceful elections on 23 August 2023.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

THE State of Palestine has congratulated President Mnangagwa and the ruling party Zanu PF following their victory in last week’s harmonised elections as congratulatory messages for the President continue to come.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential election with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52.6 percent of the vote beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 (44pc) of the vote.

“We wish His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa all the success in achieving the goals of the people of prosperity, development, assuring continuous co-operation for the best interests of our two friendly peoples and countries of Palestine and Zimbabwe.”

The Veterans of the Liberation Struggle of Zimbabwe (VLSZ) national chairperson Cde Jabulani Mbetu said the President had safeguarded the hard won independence and heritage by emerging victorious.

VLSZ has formed a trust for the sole purpose of advocating the reburial of veterans of the liberation struggle who are still in shallow graves and also to impart skills in various institutions for children of war veterans.

“On behalf of all comrades, I would like to congratulate His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for winning resoundingly during the harmonised elections. You preserved our heritage. Your philosophy is great,” he said.

Cde Mbetu said they would continue to support Zanu PF, the President and the country.

He said the acceptance of war veterans as one of the leagues of the party was an indication of the trust that President Mnangagwa had in people with whom he fought the liberation struggle.