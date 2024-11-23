Palestine welcomes Netanyahu arrest warrant

Herald Reporter

THE State of Palestine has welcomed the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over suspected war crimes in Gaza, saying the move “restores hope” in international law.

This comes as dozens of people have been killed overnight in strikes by Israel’s military in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya and Gaza City, while Israeli attack helicopters fired missiles at tents sheltering displaced people in the central area of the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 44 056 Palestinians and wounded 104 286 since October last year.

This week, the ICC issued arrest warrants for PM Netanyahu and Gallant, accusing them of “crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least October 8, 2023 until at least 20 May 2024”.

There are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Mr Gallant and PM Netanyahu “intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity”, said the ICC.

A third arrest warrant was issued for Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, although he has been reported killed in an Israeli air strike, over the attacks on Israeli civilians in October last year.

Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe, Dr Tamer Almassri, on Wednesday condemned the Israeli military’s targeting of civil defence units in the northern Gaza Strip, describing it as a grave violation of humanitarian principles.

Palestinian authorities said the attacks resulted in the deaths of over 85 civil defence personnel, injuries to 301 others and the detention of 20 members.

In addition, the destruction of equipment valued at US$1,3 million has rendered the civil defence system inoperable, leaving the population without essential emergency services.

“These deliberate attacks on our civil defence units are a calculated effort to paralyse our ability to save lives and provide critical humanitarian assistance. Such actions are unconscionable and must not be tolerated by the international community,” said Amb Almassri.

He accused Israeli forces of obstructing emergency responders from reaching victims trapped under the rubble or scattered across war-torn areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, leaving countless individuals without aid.

Israel launched a number of air attacks on the Gaza Strip early yesterday morning, killing about 90 people, including many children while they slept.

This happened as its all-weather friend, the United States, once again vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

People in Gaza are facing starvation after Israel largely cut off aid.

Amb Almassri has urged the international community to take decisive action against Israel’s military campaign.

“The world must impose severe sanctions on the occupying state and hold its leaders, settlement advocates, and extremist factions accountable. Without accountability, Israel will continue its relentless assault on Palestinian rights,” he said.

Amb Almassri called for compliance with binding orders issued by the International Court of Justice, emphasising the need to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential services at scale.

“This is not just about aid; it is about ending the occupation and ensuring a future built on justice and accountability,” Amb Almassri said. – Additional reporting: Al Jazeera.