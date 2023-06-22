Palestine wants Israel held accountable over continued aggression, massacres

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ISRAEL and its settler militias are burning Palestinian villages, terrorising entire Palestinian communities, displacing their families, stealing their land and killing Palestinian children under the watch and protection of Israeli occupation forces,

Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri has said.

Ambassador Almassri said the blood-letting scenes of Israeli settlers, protected by Israeli occupying forces, burning their way through Al Luban Al Sharqiya and Turmus Ayya were part and parcel of Israel’s settler-colonial regime and ever-concerted drive to cleanse Palestine of its people.

He said the Israeli settler terrorism was state-sponsored as it was financially, diplomatically and politically facilitated and supported by every branch of Israel’s government and celebrated by Israeli officials.

“This unaccountable settler terrorism is sustained by an ideology of national Jewish supremacy that guides the continuing illegal colonial occupation, oppression and apartheid in Palestine,” Ambassador Almassri said.

“Only an end to Israel’s illegal occupation and dismantlement of its apartheid regime can guarantee the protection of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian people are facing a serious and deadly threat to their very existence on their land.

“The Huwara pogrom is becoming a daily reality for tens of thousands of Palestinians who fear for their lives. From Al Luban Al Sharqiya, to Turmus Ayya, to Burqa, Ein Samiya and previously Khirbet Humsah, Ras Al-Teen and Khan Al-Ahmar, Israel’s war crimes are escalating and perpetrated interchangeably by the occupation army and settler militias.”

Ambassador Almassri said empty condemnations and expressions of concern will not protect the undefended Palestinian people from Israel’s racial terrorism.

He said the United Nations Security Council, the Secretary-General and responsible state actors have a duty to immediately act to provide protection for the Palestinian people before the situation becomes worse.

“The international community must, without any delay, hold Israeli officials and terrorist settlers accountable for their crimes,” Ambassador Almassri said.