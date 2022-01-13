Palestine pleads with international community to stop Israel

The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Embassy of the state of Palestine in Harare called on the international community to stop Israel’s crimes and provide protection to the Palestinian people following the assassination of Omar Abclalmajeed As’ad by Israeli soldiers.

In a statement, the Embassy in a statement said the Israeli apartheid state soldiers and settlers were espousing a terrorist approach in their treatment of Palestinians.

It said the latest crime was a continuity of Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Palestinian people that should not be tolerated.

“These extrajudicial killings such as this are the consequences of the regular resort to lethal force by well-armed and well-protected Israeli security personnel against Palestinians, and the almost total lack of accountability for killings and injuries of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

“We hold Israeli government fully and directly responsible for the death of Omar Abclalmajeed As’ad especially in light of the new instructions issued at the political and military level by the occupying power to the soldiers, which facilitate them to shoot and kill the Palestinians as pre-death sentences.”

The embassy said they condemn apartheid Israel authorities’ premeditated medical negligence of the prisoners.

