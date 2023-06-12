  • Today Mon, 12 Jun 2023

Palestine media delegation tours National Heroes Acre

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A visiting Palestinian delegation of journalists that arrived in the country on Monday toured the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

The delegation is in country ahead of a training programme with their Zimbabwean counterparts that begins Tuesday.

The head of delegation Ms Duha AL-Dweik, from Palestine.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Palestinian International cooperation Agency said the shrine was symbolic to Palestinians’ struggle as they are still suffering from Israeli occupation and colonialism.

