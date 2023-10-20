‘Palestine has right to defend its territory’

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri addresses the media in Harare yesterday flanked by leaders of organisations that are working in solidarity with Palestine against Israeli bombardment of Gaza. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Palestine has a right to defend itself against continued attacks by Israeli forces who continue killing thousands of people, including innocent women and children, Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri has said.

Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Almassri said Israel had no right nor basis to continue killing innocent civilians.

He described Israel as an apartheid state that had no regard for international laws and statutes on human rights.

“For the past 13 days, the apartheid Zionist occupation state of Israel continues its wanton bombardment against our civilian people in Gaza committing the most brutal crimes against children, women, journalists, medical personnel and United Nations humanitarian workers through targeting of homes, schools, hospitals, mosques, cutting electricity, water, food and medicine to our people.

“This genocide is being committed under the full view of the international community which doesn’t blink an eye to stop this carnage that the Zionist Israeli apartheid state is committing under the pretext of self-defence, forgetting what this rogue occupation state is doing to the Palestinian people for over 75 years of occupation and oppression,” he said.

Ambassador Almassri said the daily killing of Palestinian nationals would not go unanswered as Palestine would not relent in pursuing justice for its people.

“Our people are the ones who have the right of self-defence not the Israeli apartheid occupation terrorist state which is the creation of the colonial powers who claim to be the patrons of democracy, human rights, and civilisation.

“We would like to emphasise the following: The state of Israeli is a state of apartheid occupation established first and foremost through violence and is still using this violence in the most gruesome ways against our people through ongoing vicious practices and racist measures like daily killing of our people, arrests and detention , demolition of homes, land confiscation, building of illegal settlements, desecrating sanctities and holy shrines, preventing economic development for the Palestinian people, defying the international law and the United Nations resolution and committing genocidal crimes against our people as what it is doing now in Gaza and the West Bank,” Ambassador Almassri said.

Several organisations dubbed friends of Palestine gave solidarity speeches voicing their unequivocal support for the Palestinian cause.