Palestine hails Zim support in Gaza

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s support and goodwill towards the Palestinian people during the country’s difficult time is very much appreciated, Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri said yesterday, when he paid a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa Offices.

Israeli forces have killed thousands of innocent civilians, including many women and children in Palestine, in recent months as their declared campaign against Hamas combatants has spun out of control to become an all out war against the whole population of the Gaza Strip.

In an interview after their closed door meeting, Dr Almassri said the Vice President had expressed Zimbabwe’s solidarity with Palestinians during their difficult time.

“We discussed the bilateral relations, especially about what is happening in Palestine during the current genocide.

“We exchanged the political opinions as comrades and very friendly and sister countries, Palestine and Zimbabwe, and we exchanged the solidarity messages.

“I received a very strong message of solidarity from the Government, the leadership and the people of Zimbabwe with the Palestinian people against the Israeli genocide,” he said.

Zimbabwe donated US$500 000 to Palestine a few months ago, a gesture Dr Almassri referenced saying it had gone a long way in aiding the Palestinian cause.

“I also thanked the Vice President for the support of the Government of Zimbabwe to the country, from Zimbabwe all the time, but also Zimbabwe shared with us two months ago support, which is very important to the Palestinian refugees and the victims of the Israeli genocide in Gaza Strip, by half a million dollars from the Government of Zimbabwe to the United Nations. Actually it expresses the Zimbabwean will to be close to the Palestinian people and to be active and build peace everywhere, not only in Africa,” he said.

Dr Almassri said Palestine was behind Zimbabwe’s attainment of upper-middle-class economic status albeit under the yoke of the Western imposed sanctions.

“We spoke about the illegal sanctions. You know, Palestine, is one of the loudest voices against the illegal sanctions in Zimbabwe, and we consider it as one of the collective punishments that should be removed today before tomorrow.

“And now we are waiting to see the results of the Vision of 2030 that is fully supported by the people of Zimbabwe and by the friendly countries like Palestine.”

The West, said Ambassador Almassri, had no right to lecture anyone on the upholding of human rights as it was evidently turning a blind eye on the killings being done by Israeli forces.

“Something else, also, we spoke about the political changes that we expect during the future. Nowadays, no one can speak or give lessons about democracy, human rights, freedom of speech, and the other values when they support the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

“We spoke about the justice for all human beings, for all countries, it shouldn’t be selected, it shouldn’t be distributed according to your political position.

“The human being is one and no one actually can ignore or classify the peoples according to their colours, religions, political views, and the feelings.

“Nowadays, we agreed that the Israeli genocide revealed the real positions of everyone and we agreed that the Palestinian people will not raise the white flag,” he said.