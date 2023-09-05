Palestine criticises Israeli forces’ use of excessive force against African emigrants

Herald Reporter

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Zimbabwe has condemned in the strongest terms, the excessive use of force and racism against African refugees by Israel forces and its leaders, which has left over 150 Africans severely injured from live fire.

In a statement yesterday, Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe said the latest crime “is a continuity of lsrael’s ongoing aggression against vulnerable people as well as an act of war that should not be tolerated”.

“The Prime Minister of apartheid Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has since ordered the immediate deportation of all African refugees in Israel most who are from Eritrea in a violation of international laws. “(Prime Minister) Netanyahu has also bragged about a segregation wall and fence which Israel has built on the eastern and southern border to prevent African refugees into Israel.

“This proves to the world that Israel is indeed an apartheid state and it should be condemned.”