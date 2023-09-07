Palestine condemns excessive Israeli force

Herald Reporter

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Zimbabwe has condemned in the strongest terms, the excessive use of force and racism against African refugees by Israel forces and its leaders, which has left over 150 Africans severely injured from live fire.

In a statement yesterday, Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe said the latest crime “is a continuity of Israel’s ongoing aggression against vulnerable people as well as an act of war that should not be tolerated”.

“The Prime Minister of apartheid Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has since ordered the immediate deportation of all African refugees in Israel most who are from Eritrea in a violation of international laws.

“Netanyahu has also bragged about a segregation wall and fence which Israel has built on the eastern and southern border to prevent African refugees entering into Israel. This proves to the world that Israel is indeed an apartheid state and it should be condemned.”

Ambassador Almassri also called for decisive international action to stop the aggression by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camps in Palestine.

This followed the killing of five more Palestinians recently, leaving more than 40 critically injured. Ambassador Almassri said the aggression was part of the Israeli policy of using military force in dealing with defenceless Palestinian people as an alternative to political solutions to the conflict. Palestine held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for its repercussions.

“The Israeli army assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin is another war crime and it will not bring security and stability to the region.

“We stress that the Palestinian people will not be divided, surrender or raise the white flag, but will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression until the occupation is defeated and freedom is achieved. All these crimes committed by the occupation government and its terrorist settlers will not achieve security and stability for them unless Palestinian people are free,” said Ambassador Almassri.