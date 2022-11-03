Palestine celebrates 105th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration

The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Harare yesterday flew the Palestinian flag at half-mast in remembrance of the Balfour Declaration which was the beginning of the process of a colonisation project by Israel consented by the United Kingdom on November 02, 1917.

The Declaration was a letter written by British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Lionel Walter Rothschild, in which he expressed the British government’s support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

In a statement, the Palestinian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri said the Balfour Declaration was a day to remind the world how a Zionist movement was initiated to illegally occupy a sovereign land of Palestinians with no regard to the rights of the indigenous inhabitants.

“Till today, Israel has been violating all international laws and ignoring every single UN resolution,” he said.

