Palestine calls for Israel’s addition on human rights abusers’ list

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The State of Palestine has called on the United Nations (UN) to add Israel on the list of parties that were committing violations against and affecting children.

This comes after the Israeli forces killed five more Palestinians in Jenin including a 15-year-old boy Ahmad Saqer.

Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri, in a statement, said Israeli forces were also trapping, targeting and injuring journalists exposing Israel’s consistent criminal conduct including the international and willful targeting of civilians with full impunity.

Ambassador Almassri said Israel’s ongoing aggression against Jenin was a dangerous escalation that will drag the region into more bloodshed.

“The State of Palestine calls on the international community to immediately and urgently intervene to stop Israel’s massive military campaigns against the undefended Palestinian people under its illegal occupation,” he said.

“Israel, the occupying power, and its officials must be held accountable and the culture of impunity it has thus far enjoyed must be combatted. In this connection, we call on the United Nations secretary-general to immediately add Israel to the list of parties that commit violations against and affecting children without any further delays or politicised excuses.”

Ambassador Almassri said the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court must also uphold his mandate and actively seek necessary evidence to hold Israeli officials accountable for their ongoing, systemic, and widespread crimes.

“The Palestinian people will not watch as their homes are being bombed, lands stolen and children killed. They will continue to defend themselves against Israel’s illegal colonial occupation, its military campaigns and systematic targeting of the Palestinian people and nation,” Ambassador Almassri said.