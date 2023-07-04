Palestine calls for international action to stop Israeli aggression in West Bank, Jenin

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The State of Palestine has called for decisive international action to immediately stop the barbaric aggression by the Israeli army against the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camps in Palestine.

This follows the killing of five more Palestinian martyrs yesterday leaving more than 40 critically injured.

Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri said the aggression was part of the Israeli policy of using military force in dealing with defenceless Palestinian people as an alternative to political solutions to the conflict.

He said they hold the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for its repercussions.

“The Israeli army assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin is another war crime and it will not bring security and stability to the region,” Ambassador Almassri said.

“We stress that the Palestinian people will not be divided, surrender or raise the white flag but will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression until the occupation is defeated and freedom is achieved. All these crimes committed by the occupation government and its terrorist settlers will not achieve security and stability for them unless our Palestinian people are free.”

Ambassador Almassri has also called for decisive international action to immediately stop the aggression urging the International Criminal Court to break its silence and start holding the Israeli war criminals accountable.

“The double standards and shameful silence of the international community regarding these Israeli crimes encourages the Israeli occupation power to go further in its crimes and flagrant violations that strengthen its occupation and apartheid system which is against the international law and humanitarian law,” he said.

“We call on progressive peoples, governments and human rights organisations to condemn these heinous crimes that threaten to explode the conflict, in which the consequences will not only be paid by the Palestinians but the entire region and the world.

The Palestinians will use all means necessary permitted by the international law to defend themselves from this brutal last occupation of the 21st century.”