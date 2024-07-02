Palestine calls for FIFA to ban Israel

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Palestine’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Dr Tamer Almassri has called for Israel to be banned from the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).



The call comes amid indications that Israeli forces have killed 231 footballers and 66 children from Palestine’s football academies.

“Palestinian sport and football scene has been totally decimated. In Gaza, all football infrastructure has been severely damaged or entirely destroyed,” he said.

“The Israeli forces’ aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air, which began on October 7, 2023, has so far killed more than 37 900 citizens, the majority of whom are women and children, and injured more than 87 060 others in an infinite toll as thousands of victims remain under rubbles.”