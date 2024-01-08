Palestine Ambassador condemns Israeli genocide

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Ambassador of the State of Palestine Dr Tamer Almassri has condemned the ongoing genocidal war waged by the Israeli Government against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Ambassador Almassri said Israeli forces were exploiting the excuse of self-defence to empty the Gaza Strip of the Palestinian population through murder and mass displacement.

He said Israeli forces were destroying all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip and turning it into an uninhabitable land, within the framework of an expansionist Israeli colonial plan aimed at erasing the Palestinian cause and liquidating their rights.

“In this context, the official spokesman for the occupation army announced that the Israeli genocide war will continue throughout the year 2024, at the time the occupation forces continue to escalate its violations and crimes in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem in a bloody and violent manner which left several martyred and hundreds injured,” Ambassador Almassri said.

“The extremist Israel government continues to implement extremist policies, ignoring the international consensus to stop the war, protect civilians, and provide for their basic needs. This turns international legitimacy into a vocal phenomenon that takes more decisions so that they are not implemented due to the absence of international will to oblige Israel, as an occupying power, to respect and implement them.

“The principle of accountability and punishment is absent when the issue relates to crimes committed by Israel, in a miserable double standard that strikes what remains of the credibility of the United Nations and its institutions.”