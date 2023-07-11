Pair in court for money laundering, fraud, theft

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Two Varun Baverages employees have appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$250 000 from their employer.

Vitalis Masikati and Elvis Muzvidzwa were facing theft, money laundering and fraud charges when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

They were remanded to tomorrow for bail ruling.

The court heard that Muzvidzwa used to collect various amounts of cash from the sales representatives and instead of surrendering the money to the cash office, he would give it Masikati.

It is the State’s case that Masikati would then post fake information to the company that it had received cash.

Upon stealing the money, the two acquired various properties including a house that needs further verification and a motor vehicle. They also started various businesses during the time they committed the offense.

The pair led to the recovery of US$114 000 and the value stolen is US$250 000.