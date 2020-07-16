Over 8,000 health workers contract COVID-19 in Africa

Breaking News
The reopening of schools for examination classes scheduled for July 28 has been deferred in light of the rising ...

The Herald

Felix Tih ANKARA

More than 8,000 health workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday.

”This is why infection prevention & control #IPC awareness is vital for all,” it tweeted.

It added that the WHO and its partners have trained more than 50,000 health workers to protect themselves and patients, and aims to reach over 200,000 this year.

There are more than 594,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the African continent – with more than 298,000 recoveries and 13,000 deaths, according to WHO Africa office.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country, with 276,242 confirmed cases and 4,079 deaths.

On Sunday night, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa advised the public to take COVID-19 measures seriously as scientists predict the virus could kill up to 50,000 people in the country this year.

Since originating in China last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed almost 570,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

Nearly 13 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 7.13 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.- Anadolu Agency

