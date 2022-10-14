Over 500 drug addicts rehabilitated

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

OVER 500 young boys addicted to drug and substance abuse have been rehabilitated through the Brother 2 Brother programme undertaken by Zimbabwe Community Health International Research Project (ZICHIRe).

The programme aims to reduce the transmission of HIV and sexually transmitted infections among youths by urging them to refrain from taking drugs.

It is being funded by the National Aids Council.

The rehabilitation of the youths is in line with President Mnangagwa’s call on youths to desist from taking drugs and harmful substances.

Zimbabwe is grappling with youths who are taking drugs such as crystal meth, Broncleer and tick, among other names, which can induce a manic behaviour among them and severely lower their resistance to high-risk behaviour

ZICHIRe has so far rehabilitated over 500 youths from Hopley, Ushewokunze, Southlands, Eye Court, Amsterdam and Stoneridge, new suburbs in Harare South.

Mr Obey Mukorera, programmes manager of ZICHIRe, said the Brother 2 Brother programme was aimed at reducing HIV among male youths.

“We are teaching the young boys from 10 to 24 years on how best they can reduce the behaviour that get them exposed to HIV, which is drugs and substance abuse,” he said.

“Drugs play a key role on exposing youths to HIV so we are mentoring boys into responsible men. The young men should be able to protect the girl child. We also have various programmes to keep the boys occupied, among them sports and arts.”

One of the boys who was rehabilitated, Tinotenda Ziwanda (21) from Hopley, said he used to be part of the team that sold drugs at school.

“We used to sell drugs at school and through the Brother 2 Brother programme I have managed to stop and I have also engaged my friends to stop taking drugs,” he said.

Succeed Makatsi (24) from Stoneridge said he used to take drugs to the extent that he was disowned by his family.

“I used to do drugs and with my friends and we used to see it as something that was good. I ended up stealing mobile phones to get money to buy drugs,” he said.

“At some point, my family disowned me and I was doing all I can to get money for drugs. I was then introduced to Brother 2 Brother programme by a friend and they took me through their orientation process until I left the drugs. Currently, I am playing football.”

Fordwell Meki (24) from Hopley said he was happy that he successfully stopped taking drugs.

“I would like to thank the Brother 2 Brother programme because since I was 15 I had been taking drugs,” he said. “I used to take Broncleer since it was introduced in Hopley and from then I and my friends took it as a norm.

“We all started taking drugs. I was later introduced to Brother 2 Brother programme and firstly I did not comply, but as time went on I complied and urged my friends to stop taking drugs. My friends and I now do not take drugs and we are spearheading the programme to other youths in our area.”

One of the mentors, Mr Tichaona Hweshure, said they were teaching the boys to lean to protect themselves from HIV and AIDS and STIs.

Most boys were reluctant when they fell ill to visit the hospital for fear of discrimination.

“Currently, we are happy that the boys are complying with what we are teaching them,” said Mr Hweshure. “We are keeping them occupied with sporting activities and before the activities we teach them on how to refrain from drugs and substance abuse.”