Over 4,8 million hay bales produced to reduce cattle deaths

Hay baling is a strategic reserve for averting cattle poverty deaths in the current El Nino year.

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

A total of 4 803 133 hay bales were produced during the 2023 hay baling season to prevent cattle deaths during the El Nino season.

Cattle deaths are now decreasing following the good rains that have been received in all provinces resulting in improvement of water supply and pastures.

In a weekly report, the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) indicates that hay baling is a strategic reserve for averting cattle poverty deaths in the current El Nino year.

“Current efforts are concentrated towards ensuring that all Government hay baling equipment is serviced and repaired in preparation for the upcoming 2024 baling season,” said the department.

The department will continue to pursue strategic interventions toward the coordination and mobilisation of resources in preparation for the 2024 baling season.