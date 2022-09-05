Over 400 000 households prepare plots for Pfumvudza/Intwasa

Over 400 000 households prepare plots for Pfumvudza/Intwasa Farmers in Ward 1 in Marondera district preparing plots for Pfumvudza/Intwasa

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

 

Over 400 000 households in Mashonaland East are preparing land to qualify for the climate-proofed Presidential Inputs Scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa), with 118 390 having fully completed their land preparation.

In an interview, provincial Agritex officer Mr Leornad Munamati said the province has targeted 488 197 farmers to benefit from Pfumvudza/Intwasa with 204 804 having been trained while 118 390 have prepared their plots.

“As province we have target of 488 197 farmers to benefit from Pfumvudza, while farmers trained to date is 204 804,” said Mr Munamati.

