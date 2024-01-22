Over 300 nabbed for illegal land occupation in Masvingo

George Maponga in Masvingo

Over 300 illegal settlers have been arrested in Masvingo over the past week as the Government clamps down on the proliferation of illegal settlements across the province.

The arrests come as police have launched Operation No to Land Barons which seeks to end the proliferation of illegal settlements blamed on land barons who are illegally parceling out state land.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa says the operation to stem illegal settlements is ongoing until sanity prevails warning that police would leave no stone unturned to bring an end to haphazard settlements and illegal occupation of land.

”The operation to eliminate illegal settlements across the province is ongoing and to date, we have arrested over 300 people for illegal land occupation across the province. Most of the arrests were effected in Triangle(Chiredzi district) and Masvingo district in the Mushandike and Steven areas close to the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway,” said Inspector Dhewa.

The Masvingo provincial leadership led by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira has vowed to decisively deal with the problem of illegal land occupation across that province with land barons being fingered for being behind the problem.