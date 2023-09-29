Over 3 000 set to graduate at Chinhoyi University of Technology

The Academic Procession waiting for the arrival of President Mnangagwa.

Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 3 400 graduands who completed various degree courses at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) have thronged the institution’s grounds where the 19th graduation ceremony is expected to be held this morning.

The glowing graduands, some accompanied by their loved ones, are cladding in designer, expensive and quality costumes for the special day.

Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Prof Amon Murwira, War Veterans Minister Chris Mutsvangwa, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Mashonaland West Marian Chombo and vice chancellors from various state universities are in attendance.

The academic procession is comprised of Cabinet Ministers, vice chancellors, deans and among other academics.

The School of Entrepreneurship and Business Sciences has 12 doctorate degree graduands waiting to be capped while the School of Wildlife and Environmental Science has three.