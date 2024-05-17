Over 1300ha under winter wheat

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Winter wheat planting is in progress, with farmers taking steps to increase their hectarage.

Statistics from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicate that over 1 300ha have been planted so far, while over 60 000ha have been contracted.

The national target is 123 000 hectares.

CBZ Agro yield is targeting 15 000ha, while NMB is targeting 2 500ha. AFC Bank is targeting 16 000ha, with 4975ha being contracted.

The Presidential Inputs Programme is targeting 15 000ha, with 6 770ha being contracted.

Food Crop Contractors (FCCA) is targeting 25 000ha, with 15 600ha contracted so far.

The Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) Irrigation Schemes are targeting 15 000ha and the area has been contracted. ARDA Joint Ventures is targeting 43 000ha and 10 314ha have been contracted.

ARDA Estates is targeting 2000ha, with the whole the area contracted.