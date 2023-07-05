Over 130 dump CCC, join Zanu PF in Masvingo West

Some of the CCC members who defected to join Zanu PF being paraded during a ruling party campaign rally in Runyararo West suburb in Masvingo West constituency.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Over 130 Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) party members in Masvingo West have defected to join Zanu PF as the political fortunes of the opposition party continue to wane in the constituency ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections.

The former opposition members surrendered their regalia to the ruling party leadership in Masvingo West during a campaign rally graced by senior Zanu PF leaders in Masvingo district led by the District Coordinating Committee(DCC) chair Cde Tawanda Dube.

The rally was held at Car Park near Gomba Business Centre in Runyararo West suburb which now falls under Masvingo West to drum up support for the ruling party National Assembly candidate for the constituency Cde Ezra Chadzamira.

Cde Chadzamira, who is the sitting Masvingo West legislator, is also the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

The defectors said they were fed up with lack of direction in CCC a situation made worse by alleged imposition of candidates by the embattled party’s leadership.

Addressing the defectors, Cde Chadzamira said they had made a good move be rejecting opposition politics that was knee-deep stuck in puppetry.

”I am happy to welcome all you home to the home of the revolution Zanu PF which is a tried and tested party led by President Mnangagwa. President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF will take this country to the promised land. The Second Republic is a people-centred party as evidenced by various infrastructural projects being rolled out around Zimbabwe. We now have reliable electricity supply, new clinics being built under devolution and we are on course to achieve Vision 2030 targets,” said Cde Chadzamira.

He said nothing will stop his re-election as legislator for Masvingo West come August 2023.

”I will win hands down because the opposition has nothing to offer, these defectors we are welcoming home today are the first of many more who will come and join the Zanu PF bandwagon because the party and its leadership delivers on election promises.”

Cde Chadzamira will square up against Mr Pedzisai Gasva of CCC in the race for Masvingo West National Assembly seat.

Zanu PF Masvingo DCC said the defection of CCC members in Masvingo West showed the ruling party is the only game in town and is on course to sweep clean all the 26 National Assembly seats in Masvingo province.