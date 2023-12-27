Over 130 babies born on Christmas

One of the jubilant mothers who received new born baby kits from First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa breastfeeds her baby in Harare on Christmas Day. - Picture by John Manzongo

Herald Reporters

Over 130 babies were born on Christmas Day in some of the country’s major hospitals with a lot more born in clinics, private maternity units and other centres.

At Harare’s three major hospitals, 92 babies were born, with boys topping the births.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital had 23 babies, 12 boys and 11 girls while Sally Mugabe Central Hospital had 44 babies, 30 boys and 14 girls.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Wing registered 25 babies, comprising 15 boys and 10 girls.

These three hospitals will generally handle the more complicated births, or births where there might be complications for mother or child, while the clinics will handle the far larger number of trouble-free births.

In interviews, some of the mothers said they were not expecting to give birth on Christmas Day as their pregnancies were not due on the day.

At Chitungwiza Central Hospital, Ms Perseverance Bhasera of Epworth said she never imagined that she would give birth on Christmas Day.

“I was not expecting to give birth on Christmas Day, but I am very happy to have given birth on this day. This is my first baby and she is a girl. She has no name as we are still yet to decide the name,” she said.

Ms Mazvitaishe Mujeyi said she was happy to give birth on Christmas Day.

“I was not expecting to give birth on Christmas Day because my days were after Christmas, but I am so excited to give birth on this day,” she said.

Ms Faith Chumuka from Unit A Extension in Chitungwiza said she was not expecting God to bless her with a bouncing baby boy on Christmas Day.

“He is my baby Jesus and the best gift ever this year as he is my first baby. His father was very happy when he received the news that I had given birth and he named the baby Justin,” she said.

At Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Ms Agnes Makuwerere said her baby came before time.

“He is seven months, but by God’s grace, I gave birth to a healthy baby on Christmas Day,” she said.

Ms Patience Nyambira also said she had already passed her expected date of delivery, but never thought the baby would come on Christmas Day. “But I am so excited that God blessed me with a baby.”

Ms Florence Chatikobo said: “I feel happy to give birth on Christmas Day. I delivered a baby boy and he is yet to be named.”

At Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Wing, Ms Shylet Manyengavana, who delivered twins, said: “I am so happy to deliver twins. They are boys and I was not expecting to give birth on this day. It is a blessing to give birth on a day when Jesus was born and I am so happy.”

Her husband, Mr Tawanda Mupingo, said: “I am so excited because this is a blessing to us. These are my first children and I feel so blessed.”

In Masvingo, 10 births were recorded at Masvingo General Hospital, five boys and five girls, with a set of twin girls born through Caesarian section.

In Beitbridge, five babies were born on Christmas Day at the Beitbridge District Hospital, which is also a referral centre for people from neighbouring Mwenezi and Gwanda districts.

An average of 350 deliveries are handled at the health facility per month.

In Bulawayo, 27 babies were born at Bulawayo’s major hospitals, Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Of the 27 babies, 12 were delivered at Mpilo Hospital while 15 were born at the UBH with 11 being girls and 16 boys.