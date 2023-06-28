Over 1 000 cattle, 1 300 goats for vulnerable

Herald Reporter

A private voluntary organisation, No One Sleeps Hungry (NOSH) /Zimbabwe Relief is set to provide meat to the less privileged across the country.

An event to launch the programme has been set for Harare tomorrow.

NOSH /Zimbabwe Relief, which was founded in 2020 by MedTech Holdings CEO Mr Afzal Motiwala, will be “providing Qurbani to underprivileged families in Zimbabwe”.

Qurbani is the Islamic tradition of sacrificing an animal such as a cow or goat, during the celebration of Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice”.

NOSH/Zimbabwe Relief will provide the meat together with Diyanet Foundation from Türkiye.

Together, they have provided 1 150 cattle and 1 300 goats, which will benefit over 50 000 families.

The animals will be slaughtered and distributed to families in need in various communities across Zimbabwe, and the meat will be used to prepare meals for families that would otherwise go hungry.

Said Mr Motiwala: “We are grateful for the support of our donors and partners who have made this Qurbani feeding programme possible.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have access to food, especially during this time of year when many families are struggling to make ends meet. We hope that this Qurbani feeding programme will help to provide some relief to those in need.”

NOSH/Zimbabwe Relief has been carrying out feeding programmes in Zimbabwe for several years.

In addition to Qurbani, the organisation also provides daily meals to over 600 families in need, supports families that are unable to pay school fees or medical bills.

Under the Zimbabwe Relief banner, the organisation was among the first responders to mobilise food aid and other essentials to families affected by the earthquake in Türkiye earlier this year.

Zimbabwe Relief is actively involved in packing and distributing monthly food hampers to support individuals in Türkiye affected by the earthquake and those residing in refugee centres in Southern Türkiye.

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” signifies the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, known as Abraham in Christianity and Judaism, to sacrifice his son, Ismail as ordered by Allah. It is one of Islam’s most important celebrations. Usually lasting three to four days, and celebrated by millions of Muslims worldwide, the celebration begins on the 10th day of the Muslim calendar lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, at the time of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Considered the holiest of the two Eids, the other being Eid al-Fitr, or “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” that commemorates the end of Ramadan, it is one of two major Muslim celebrations observed across the globe each year.

NOSH/Zimbabwe Relief says it is happy to provide Qurbani to underprivileged families in Zimbabwe during this holy time of year.

The organisation is committed to helping those in need and to ensuring that everyone has access to food.