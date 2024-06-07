Outcry over neglect of Mbare Flats

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THERE is a huge outcry among Harare residents over the neglect of Mbare Flats by the City of Harare.

The residents, through the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), said the neglect is unacceptable as it poses a serious public health hazard to them.

In a statement, the residents said the situation requires immediate attention.

Communal toilets are flooded with raw sewage, thereby putting residents at risk of diarrheal diseases.

“We want to reiterate that Section 73(1) of the Constitution guarantees the right to a clean environment that is not harmful to health and well-being, and the City of Harare needs to uphold and respect this right,” reads the statement.

“Despite our 2023 petition to the Mayor of Harare and the Council regarding this matter, the issue has not received the attention it deserves and remains unresolved. We urgently request the Mayor of Harare and the Minister of Health to physically visit the flats to fully understand the extent and implications of the poor sanitary conditions in Mbare, Matapi, Shawasha, and Matererini Flats.

“It is disheartening that residents of these flats have been marginalised and are being treated as second-class citizens. This is completely unacceptable. According to Section 85 of the Constitution, residents can approach the courts for human rights violations,” reads part of the statement.

The residents said if no action is taken within the next 14 days, they will take the matter to court to compel the local authority to address the issue.

“We have begun engaging the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission on the matter as this is a serious violation of human rights. CHRA is committed to advocating for quality municipal services and good local governance in Harare.”