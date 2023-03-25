Outcry over increase in hit-and-run cases

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THERE has been a huge outcry among commuters over an increase in hit-and-run road traffic accidents, with more than 10 cases having been recorded around the country this month.

Five people reportedly were killed in hit-and-run road traffic accidents mostly done by mushikashika operators who will be escaping from law enforcement agents since the beginning of the month.

Some of the cases, which were being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police include a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place on Sunday at the intersection of Old Mazowe Road and Bimha Road in Mount Hampden.

Police are also investigating a fatal accident that occurred along High Glen Road near an area known as ‘Pamasimbi’ on March 17, 2023, where an unknown motorist who was driving a commuter omnibus reportedly operating as a mushikashika hit three pedestrians before fleeing.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the alarming increase in such cases and warned motorists to desist such behaviour.

‘‘It is really disturbing that we have drivers who ran away after being involved in an accident, while the law clearly states that drivers should stop and render necessary support when involved in an accident,” he said.

“So, as police we are warning drivers to desist from such behaviour. Members of the public should also assist with information that will lead to the arrest of drivers who may have been involved in accidents but fail to stop.’’

On March, 15, 2023 an unknown male adult died after being run over by a Nissan Caravan vehicle in Harare along Seke Road.

The following day, two people were also seriously injured after a hit-and-run accident which occurred at the intersection of Harare Drive and Acturus Road in Greendale, Harare.

The accident transpired after a motorist, who was driving a truck rammed into a Honda CRV vehicle which had four passengers on board, but did not stop after the accident.

Commuters have pleaded with the Government and law enforcement agents to put a halt to the operation of mushikashika as some have fallen victim to the operators.

One of the victims Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said he was robbed of his cash and belongings by a mushikashika operator before he was thrown out a moving vehicle.

“I boarded a Toyota Wish at the intersection of Fifth Street and Samora Machel opposite Holiday Inn at around 11 in the evening,” he said. “The car had three people and it was going to Mabvuku. On our way the other two people attacked me and took my goods and US$220 cash before throwing me out of the moving vehicle.”

Another victim Mrs Precious Mudzingwa said she escaped death by a whisker after she was robbed just before Selous on her way to Kadoma.

“I boarded a Toyota Wish at Harare showgrounds which was going to Kadoma. It had 6 passengers, two females and four males,” she said. “Just before Selous, a man who was sitting next to me produced a knife and they took all my belongings before leaving me in a bush.”

Mr Freddy Dhliwayo encouraged people to board branded buses and desist from boarding mushikashika in undesignated areas.

“People should board branded vehicles,” he said. “The problem is that some people have a tendency of boarding mushikashika where they get robbed and end up seeking help. Buses are a very reliable mode of transport and they are very safe so people must learn and desist from boarding mushikashika vehicle.”