Our operations are above board: IIP

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) has said their institution was duly registered and its operations are above board in line with its mandate.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) announced that IPP which was awarding honorary doctorates was doing so in violation of the law as the institution was not registered and accredited with the council.

In a statement, IIP said ZIMCHE has made defamatory, misguided and reactionary public pronouncements without having done any due diligence, consultation or any form of engagement with all parties involved.

IIP said ZIMCHE did not give them an opportunity to make any representations and no clarifications were sought before they wrongly and unlawfully invoked statutory powers that do not apply to IIP.

“This should have been done as a matter of due process of law and administrative justice observed by the same Constitution of Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

“While we have great respect for ZIMCHE with regards to what it stands for, we are however, disappointed in their handling of matters of public interest on public platforms such as social media without consideration of the negative and damaging consequences and implications that this causes for all concerned parties in their different capacities.

“The International Institute of Philanthropy would like to make it known that the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education was taken to court by IIP on the 29th of July 2014 at 10:55 hours under Case Number: 6396/14, Urgent Chamber Application for having made a similar press statement which was damaging and defamatory to IIP.”

IIP said ZIMCHE had no jurisdiction over matters of their institution and the council was applying the law where it was not applicable.

“The International Institute of Philanthropy is not an institution of higher learning. The Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters is classified as an award and not a qualification and is accompanied by the prefix, h, c, and is classified as an “honoris causa” degree.

“This translates literally to “for the sake of honour,” meaning that the degree is an honorary title meant to show respect and appreciation. In simpler terms, it is an award and not a qualification. The Doctor of Humane Letters, DHL, Honorius, causa, with all the rights and privileges is a non-academic honour and Award,” reads the statement.

IIP said the honorary doctorate is awarded in recognition of one’s significant contributions to humanity and philanthropy.