Orphaned rural whizz kid with 25 points appeals for varsity fees

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Twenty-one-year-old Cristed Rupiya broke the record in Mashonaland Central after attaining 25 points at Advanced Level.

Cristed sat for the November 2022 examinations at Mutumba Secondary School and attained As in Mechanical Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Pure Mathematics and Statistics.

He picked up all these subjects at Advanced Level and did not study them at Ordinary Level.

Cristed, whose ambition is to study electronics and electrical engineering is appealing for financial assistance to proceed to university.

“It was not easy for me to be offered a place at Mutumba High School in the Sciences class because I did not study these subjects at ‘O’ Level,” he said.

“It was not easy because the resources were limited. The school laboratory was not well equipped for practical use. We would rely on videos and sometimes had to travel to Bindura University of Science Education.

“I am appealing for financial assistance so that I can pursue my studies. My mother passed away when I was in Grade 5 and my father went away.”

Following the death of his mother, Cristed started staying with his sister and her husband who paid his school fees.

Cristed urged his peers to concentrate on school work and not to listen to negative comments from society.

“People told me that it was not possible to pass Sciences if you didn’t study them at ‘O’ Level but, here I am. Believe in yourself and work hard,” he said.

“I relied on the community youth centre and I studied hard. Learning at a rural school is difficult due to shortage of resources but perseverance has paid off.”