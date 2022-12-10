Oral health: Dealing with bad breath

The main symptom is foul-smelling breath that doesn’t go away and it is strong enough for other people to notice

Loice Vavi Health Matters

What is Halitosis/bad breath?

Definition

It is a chronic , persistent and unpleasant odor in exhaled breath. It is a symptom of many different conditions.

Finding the cause of halitosis is the best solution in treating it.

Symptoms

The main symptom is foul-smelling breath that doesn’t go away and it is strong enough for other people to notice.

Causes

Poor hygiene is regarded as the major cause. Health problems associated with bad mouth are as follows:

Dry mouth either due to smoking or certain medications.

Cancers of the neck.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease(GERD.)

Tonsillitis.

Gum disease/gingivitis.

Diabetes Mellitus.

Seasonal allergies

Nose , throat or lung infection/ upper respiratory tract infection.

Liver and kidney diseases.

Common Foods that cause halitosis

Cheese

Spices

Orange Juice

Alcohol

Onion

Garlic

Canned Fish

Tea and Coffee

Prevention

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and tobacco products because they cause dry mouth.

Drink a lot of fluids.

Use an alcohol free antibacterial mouthwash.

Brush teeth twice a day clean tongue with brush or tongue scrapper.

See the dentist regularly for check ups and cleaning.

Treatment

Treatment depends on the cause.

NB: Gum and mint only cover up the problem.

For more information contact ;

[email protected] or 0772224231.