Oral Cholera Vaccination campaign kicks off

Oral Cholera Vaccination campaign kicks off Ministry of Health and Child Care, Chief Director Curative Services Dr Maxwell Hove administer cholera vaccine to Sarudzai Pome while Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa (right) and Health and Child Care Sleiman Timios Kwidini looks on during oral cholera vaccine launch at kuwadzana poly clinic in Harare today.-Picture: Memory Mangombe

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke – Senior Health Reporter

The first phase of the national oral cholera vaccination campaign has been launched.

This will see more than 800 000 people in various cholera hotspots receiving a dose of the vaccine.

The campaign is expected to run until February 2 and is targeting individuals from the age of one year.

Zimbabwe rolled out the first oral cholera vaccination after the 2018 outbreak and this was instrumental in curbing the spread of the disease.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora, who was represented by the Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Charles Tawengwa called on communities to take the vaccine which he said was safe.

He said the success of the campaign hinged on the participation of every Zimbabwean.

