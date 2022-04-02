‘Opposition-run councils messing up’

President Mnangagwa sweeping as he led National Environment Cleaning Day commemorations in Shamva yesterday. -Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

Mukudzei Chingwere in SHAMVA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has castigated opposition-run urban councils for scuttling Government efforts to promote cleanliness, order and restore splendour to towns and cities countrywide.

Speaking at Shamva Country Club after leading a national clean-up and officially opening two-classroom blocks at Shamva Low-Density Village Primary School yesterday, the President implored Zimbabweans to maintain cleanliness in their homes, workplaces and communities.

He planted a tree at the school and had an interaction with pupils who told him their concerns which he promised to attend to.

President Mnangagwa told the pupils that 40 computers, a solar power system and a pre-cast wall which they asked for would be brought to the school as part of efforts to improve the education system.

He bemoaned the decay in standards of local governance in towns and cities.

“Our towns used to be very smart, but now they are not because they are presided over by the opposition. We cannot leave councils in the hands of the opposition, let’s vote them out. Our country will be clean and smart,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We must always maintain good hygiene and clean our environment. Let’s not only to wait for the first Friday of the month. Those who are not maintaining good hygiene standards should start doing so. Every company should dedicate at least two hours to clean their premises.”

He said the Government would accelerate the Devolution agenda to ensure that development was taken to every corner of the country as the economy was being configured towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030.

President Mnangagwa commended Chaminuka Rural District Council for wisely using devolution funds that saw them, among other things, buying a refuse truck to collect garbage.

Devolution funds were also used to fund the construction of the two classroom blocks he officially opened yesterday.

The President said other communities should take a leaf and use devolution funds wisely as a means of ensuring that community needs were attended to.

“Here the local authority has done well with devolution funds. I heard they have assisted in building classroom blocks and they have bought a refuse truck which is commendable.

“Other councils should follow this model, embarking on projects that benefit local communities,” said President Mnangagwa.

While championing devolution, Zimbabwe remains a unitary State, and President Mnangagwa emphasised that capital projects will remain a preserve of central government.

He thanked voters for retaining all Zanu PF council seats during the just ended by elections as well as wrestling one seat previously occupied by the opposition and leaving them with just one.

“I heard that of the seven available council seats, we retained the five we won in 2018 and won another one that was being held by the opposition,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Mashonaland Central is one of the strongholds of Zanu PF in the country and that has to be commended.

President Mnangagwa said his administration is now celebrating Independence in different parts of the country as part of a policy thrust to involve everyone and making sure no one is left behind.

This year’s main Uhuru celebrations will be held in Bulawayo and the President said the commemorations will be rotated among different towns and cities across the country.

He said Mashonaland Central had an important place in the liberation struggle history as freedom fighters first confronted the colonial masters there.

“Under the First Republic, we used to hold our Independence celebrations in Harare. In the Second Republic we will rotate. This year we are in Bulawayo.

“Next year’s Independence celebrations will be held here in Mashonaland Central,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said development projects which have created a number of jobs will continue as the government was seized with ensuring an improved livelihood for the citizenry.

Projects that are benefitting people in Mashonaland Central include the recently re-opened Shamva Gold Mine that was resuscitated by the Kuvimba Mining Group.

President Mnangagwa promised that more projects are on the way such as the oil and gas exploration project being spearheaded by Australian firm, Invictus Energy, in Muzarabani.

The project is expected to transform Muzarabani and surrounding areas with opportunities for construction jobs at the facility and pipeline.