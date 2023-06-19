Opposition-led council fails to deliver service in Kadoma

Rumwe Shops backyard used by the public to relieve themselves.

Ivan Zhakata in KADOMA

OPPOSITION-led Kadoma City Council is failing to render adequate service delivery in the city much to the chagrin of residents.

The city, which is already facing water challenges, burst water and sewer pipes and non-refuse collection for years is also lacking ablution facilities at public spaces, posing a health threat to the residents.

A snap survey by this publication showed that illegal dumpsites have mushroomed at some shopping centres in Kadoma which do not have public toilets.

This has forced some people go to the backs of buildings and nearby bushes to relieve themselves.

Only those who drink alcohol have access to toilets inside the bars they will be imbibing in.

At Game Park Shopping Centre, there are no toilets and people go to a nearby soccer field to relieve themselves.

The situation is the same at Rumwe Shopping Centre where people are even relieving themselves at the backs of buildings. The situation is different at Machipisa Shops where there is one public toilet at a bus terminus while garbage is strewn all over the place.

The toilet also caters for those that do their shopping at the shopping centre.

The central business district is no exception as the only public toilet in the city centre is being run by a community based organisation which charges people to use the toilet.

Other areas like Waverly, Ngezi, Munhumutapa and some parts of Westview Extension have not been spared from the situation.

The Director of Works Engineer Blessings Musasira admitted that there was a lack of public toilets in the city and said all ablution facilities at council or government owned buildings were open to the public.

“The moment you put a public facility, the associated infrastructure is meant for the public hence the approval of such buildings, issues of toilets are taken seriously,” he said.

“However, by our uncaring nature as individuals, owners of these tend to restrict their usage to their employees only for our recklessness. Visit any council premise, any government institution, all those toilets are public facilities.

“The moment you give a facility free of charge, there is this unbecoming culture of recklessness that has creeped into us. People mess it to the extent that the next person may not be able to use it,” said Eng Musarira.