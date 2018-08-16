Operation Restore Legacy exhibition goes to SA

Arts Correspondent

After a run at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare and Bulawayo an exhibition titled “The Lost and Found: Resilience, Uncertainty, Expectations, Excitement and Hope” pulled heartstrings for its historiographical detail of the momentous events of Operation Restore Legacy.

Events dated from November 18, 2017, captured an important place in the history of the country; the photographer’s role in captioning history came to the fore by harnessing the fleeting moment and telling a story that transcends religious, social and economic lines.

From September 6 to 9 the exhibition will show at the 2018 FNB Johannesburg Art Fair, featuring five artists whose works captured the most powerful aspects of the Operation Restore Legacy.

Davina Jogi is a Zimbabwean documentary photographer, currently working between Zimbabwe and Australia, who focuses on social justice issues.

She studied photojournalism at the Market Photo Workshop in Johannesburg and is a director of the Zimbabwe Association of Female Photographers.

She believes that, especially in the part of the world she comes from, the role of a journalist is as a storyteller and advocate and she strives to make images that are as informative as they are visually appealing. Her work can be seen at www.davinajogi.com

Charmaine Chitate is a multimedia designer, communication consultant and photojournalist based in Harare and presently pursuing a BA in Communication Science with the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Over the past twelve years, she has been evolving from a creative design and multimedia production resource to pursue communication with a creative influence.

Chitate states that the first words she ever learnt was “What happened?” and as she grew up and joined the workforce, she not only wanted to know what happened; she wanted to see what happened and be in a position to show her peers “What happened?”.

Chitate is an accredited photo-journalist with a passion for sports and motion.

Zinyange Auntony, an independent multimedia journalist and documentary photographer from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

He has a special interest in documentary work that draws attention to under-reported stories on human rights, social justice and environmental issues in Africa.

Zinyange trained at Market Photo Workshop, Johannesburg, South Africa where he completed a course in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography in 2014.

In 2016, he was selected to participate in the first World Press Photo Masterclass East Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. Zinyange showed Profile Pic/Alter Ego for the House Of Menka at National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He also exhibited in A Common Heritage for Humanity for the Intwasa Arts Festival (2013) at the National Gallery in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

In 2011 Zinyange exhibited Pimp My Kombi for the Gwanza Month of Photography at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare.

Ralph Chikambi, a freelance photographer conversant with different types of photography that includes documentary, corporate, commercial, portrait and street photography. Loves documenting everyday life through the lens.

Chikambi has an interest in all things historical. Feats, follies and glories of time gone. His work as a photojournalist is his means of recording- while being mindful not to interrupt, documenting history as it unfolds.

He assumes the role as the keen recorder who should be alert and close to the center of events and at close quarters with the principal actors.

Jekesai Njikizana has always been drawn to the pictures bound at the centre pages of history books as their power ignited a curiosity within him with regards to the major players of these historical outcomes.

He always wondered about the circumstances of the people behind the camera. What they were doing whilst others were shaping history and if they knew at the time that they were witnesses to history?

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe will be present at the FNB Johannesburg Art Fair with the intention to share these compelling artworks with an audience from all walks of life.

The entire reason of the exhibition is to create dialogue and introspection regarding the role of the artist in the documentation of society and politics.