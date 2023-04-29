Open China embraces the world

With the slow global economic recovery and weak international trade growth, the 133rd Canton Fair in China attracted many buyers from African countries. As the “weather vane” and “barometer” of China’s foreign trade, through the window of “China’s first exhibition” Canton Fair, we can see that the new development pattern of ” “dual circulation” ” is accelerating, China’s foreign trade is still full of resilience, and an open and mobile China will benefit the whole world.

High-quality and low-priced goods are the greatest strength of China’s foreign trade “toughness”. Against the background of complicated foreign trade situation, increasing uncertainty of external demand and slowing economic growth in developed countries, data from the Ministry of Commerce of China show that China’s foreign trade import and export increased by 4.8% in the first quarter. Judging from the orders of the first phase of the Canton Fair, the medium and long-term orders of more than three months account for nearly 60%, indicating that exhibitors and foreign businessmen are optimistic about this year’s market.

“In China, almost any demand for products can be met.” Many African merchants said. Every time the purchasing team comes to the Canton Fair, they come back with a full load, bringing back new products and ideas to meet the diversified needs of the African market.

What foreign investors continue to value is the quality of China manufacturing, but also the strong production capacity of China manufacturing chain. Pearl River Delta is one of the regions with the most perfect industrial chain and supply chain in the world, which continuously provides diversified commodities for various types of orderers and consumers in various markets around the world.

Outside the venues, foreign companies, foreign businessmen, local governments and business partners in China have increased their cooperation and negotiation. Governments and enterprises at all levels in China take the initiative to combine “going out” with “bringing in”, actively seek orders, expand markets, seek business opportunities and seek cooperation, and continuously promote the stable scale and excellent structure of foreign trade.

China Canton Fair is the epitome of China’s opening up and economic recovery. Recently, some experts positively evaluated China’s economic prospects.

Francisco Taiana from Argentina’s Ministry of Culture said sustainable and sound economic growth in China is of great significance to global recovery, and he looks forward to seeing the plenary meetings’ fruits of labor.

As the second-largest economy in the world, China is “a major engine” of global economic growth, said Anil Sooklal from South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Brazil’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Luciana Santos said China’s achievements are deeply admired, and “we are willing to seize all opportunities to work with it.”

China is projecting the idea of win-win cooperation, which deserves to be respected by people across the world, Santos added.

In China’s view, development holds the key to fixing many of the world’s daunting problems. Over the years, the country has been committed to joining hands with the rest of the world to spur common growth.

The BRI has attracted more than three-quarters of the world’s countries and 32 international organizations. Over the past decade, the initiative has galvanized nearly one trillion dollars of investment, established more than 3,000 cooperation projects, created 420,000 local jobs and helped lift almost 40 million people out of poverty.

In addition to the BRI, China on its path towards modernization has been sharing opportunities with the world through the China International Import Expo, establishing pilot zones for Silk Road e-commerce cooperation, bringing into force the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and applying for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. –CGTN