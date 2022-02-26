OPC mourns accident victims

Herald Reporter

The Office of the President and Cabinet has sent condolence messages to the families of four of its staff members who died in a road accident at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road on Thursday.

The deceased were part of a team that was delivering goods for the less privileged in Ruwangwe Community under the First Lady’s Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme when a State Residences truck overturned.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the four died on the accident scene, with another two officers who have since been evacuated to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital, sustaining serious injuries.

“The Office will, in due course, provide more details on this tragic accident which is already being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” said Dr Sibanda.

The accident hapenned when the First Lady, who later interacted with about 20 households in Ruwangwe, was still in Nyanga town.

“The Office wishes to express its deepest, heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased who are being reached over the incident.

“In the same vein, the Office wishes the two injured officers speedy recovery. Measures are underway to ensure the injured officers secure best care,” added Dr Sibanda.