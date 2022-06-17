OPC congratulates VP Chiwenga

Herald Reporter

The Office of the President and Cabinet led by the Chief Secretary Dr Misheck Sibanda yesterday congratulated Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga for tying the knot.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Sibanda said on behalf of President Mnangagwa, the First Lady, deputy chief secretaries, permanent secretaries, chief directors, directors and the entire staff in the OPC, he heartily congratulates VP Chiwenga and Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi, on their marriage.

“In wishing Vice President Chiwenga and Amai Chiwenga a happy and fulfilling future as a couple, we are alive to their onerous responsibilities as servants of this, our beloved Nation, hoping they will create ample time for each other and for their family and relations,” he said.

“As the apex office of Government, we remain wholly supportive and appreciative of the First and Second families, both as leaders and guardians of our great nation. May the Almighty grant the couple matrimonial bliss, a healthy and long life.”

President Mnangagwa informed the nation of the marriage on Wednesday through a statement issued by Dr Sibanda.

Col Baloyi is a serving officer in the Zimbabwe National Army.