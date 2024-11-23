OPC congratulates First Lady

Herald Reporter

THE Office of the President and Cabinet has congratulated First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for attaining a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

On Thursday, Dr Mnangagwa was among 6 479 graduates who were capped by President Mnangagwa after she graduated with a PhD in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University in Gweru.

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said the accolade will add weight to Dr Mnangagwa’s world-famed humanitarian work.

“This well-earned qualification will, without doubt, add even greater weight to her world-famed humanitarian work which entails strong administrative and nutritional dimensions,” he said.

“Besides, the doctoral qualification will definitely inspire the girl child and women in general to aim for the highest academic excellence.”

Dr Rushwaya said the office felt challenged and inspired to better their educational standards for more competent performance in their duties towards the achievement of Vision 2030.

“Hearty congratulations to you, our Dear First Lady, to his Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, and to the rest of the Mnangagwa family who stood by her as she burned the midnight oil until her successful graduation,” he said.