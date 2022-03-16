Uncategorised

Only four attend Health Services Bill public hearing in Chinhoyi

16 Mar, 2022 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Only four attend Health Services Bill public hearing in Chinhoyi Dr Ruth Labode

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ONLY four Chinhoyi residents attended the public hearing on the Health Services Amendment Bill this Monday.

Contributions before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health were made by only two of them.

The Committee’s chairperson, Dr Ruth Labode said although the meeting flopped, the committee had captured contributions by the residents.

“Even if we find one person at a venue, we will talk to that one person and the person’s views will carry the day,” she said.

The Bill will outlaw industrial action by health workers lasting 72 hours.

It will also upgrade the Health Services Board to a Commission.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting