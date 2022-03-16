Only four attend Health Services Bill public hearing in Chinhoyi

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ONLY four Chinhoyi residents attended the public hearing on the Health Services Amendment Bill this Monday.

Contributions before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health were made by only two of them.

The Committee’s chairperson, Dr Ruth Labode said although the meeting flopped, the committee had captured contributions by the residents.

“Even if we find one person at a venue, we will talk to that one person and the person’s views will carry the day,” she said.

The Bill will outlaw industrial action by health workers lasting 72 hours.

It will also upgrade the Health Services Board to a Commission.