Online learning the Future of Education?

Hezel Murungweni Correspondent

THE Covid-19 pandemic proves that online learning can be the future of education around the world.

Since the lockdown in Zimbabwe, many schools have adopted learning through mobile phones.

Technological advancements especially the introduction of electronics such as laptops and mobile phones make communication easier.

People from different places can communicate without face to face interaction.

Online learning is becoming the greatest revolution in contemporary education.

Some schools are using social media platforms such as Whatsapp as a learning platform because it is cheaper, easier to use and more convenient.

Google also created the Google classroom application which is basically a classroom itself but only on Internet.

Using this platform, teachers can upload reading materials, assignments and classwork.

In turn, students can ask questions and submit their work.

Around the world due to the pandemic most of the people now rely on working and learning online rather than sitting home doing nothing.

Virtual online classes are cheaper in terms of cutting costs on bus fares and rentals especially in universities.

Most of the universities do not have enough accommodation to accommodate all the students.

In most cases, students end up looking for houses to rent. This is more expensive than buying Wi-Fi or internet bundles.

Learning online can improve education in terms of time and distance.

Instead of going to the library, one can access the books on internet and save time.

This also saves the planet by reducing land pollution.

In the contemporary world the use of advanced technology is becoming more dynamic. More people find it easy to use and it is more reliable.

Learning online is reliable as information is stored and cannot be lost.

There are also no fixed schedules unlike the physical classroom where schedules are tight.

In this aspect students can access data or information at any given time or place.

Since students or teenagers are so obsessed with electronic gadgets such as phones and also social media platforms such as Instagram, it would be easier to implement online education.

In this regard students can choose learning online as long it includes mobile phones.

Going to classrooms will soon become a thing of the past.

From an observation, most students skip lessons or lectures most of the time.

However, there are some challenges and barriers which may slow the process of implementing online education.

These include poverty, which is a big challenge in African countries.

Due to this more people cannot afford to buy the electronic gadgets or Wi-Fi.

For instance, in countries like Zimbabwe, jobs are scarce and most people do not have enough money to buy these gadgets.

This becomes a challenge in implementing online education.

In addition, there is also a lack of resources and most African counties depend on Western nations in terms of technology.

We are slightly backwards in terms of technology and this could be a barrier to learning online.

There is also the issue of illiteracy, which can be a challenge in most remote areas.

Generally, these areas are already backwards in terms of technology. Some are still using the old methods of communication. It would be a long process giving them knowledge from the start.

In most cases schools are not only for learning rather they are also places where people interact, socialize and make friends.

It would take some time getting used to online education.

Additionally, implementing online education can face resistance especially here in Africa.

Most people believe that face to face interaction is more effective when it comes to learning and can sacrifice to pay a lot of money for schools rather than learning online.

Learning online can be the future of education though the process may take long.